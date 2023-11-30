Living in Nyon

Jingle all the way to the Place du Château for the Nyon Christmas Market!

Place du Château is the spot for this year’s Nyon Christmas market. From Friday December 1st up until Christmas Eve 24th, you’ll have the chance to meet local artisans, indulge in delicious food, and enjoy the festive atmosphere on offer.

Plus, there will be a variety of entertainment options from Thursdays to Sundays, including concerts, artistic performances, and new for this year, a carousel! And for the little ones, there are arts and crafts and make-up workshops to keep them entertained and spark some creativity.

The night markets will be from December 19th to 22nd – 14:00 – 22:00. The perfect way to get into the holiday spirit and make some fun memories with friends and family.

Get ready for some festive cheer this holiday season! Click here for the full programme.

@Ville de Nyon

 

 

