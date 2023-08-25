Living in Nyon

Articles, news, events, all about living in the town and surrounding area.

Jazz Enthusiasts Unite for Jazz au Peuple 1st – 2nd September

Jazz au Peuple 2023

Discover the best of contemporary Swiss jazz on Friday 1st & Saturday 2nd September at the Salle Communale in Nyon.

Putting a spotlight on contemporary Swiss Jazz music artists and making it accessible for all with free admission and no reservations required.

Definitely worth checking out! See the full programme here.

PROGRAMME

01.09.23
LUKAS TRAXEL – ONE-EYED DARUMA, LUCIA CADOTSCH AKI, LOHER – SARTORIUS

02.09.23
FIELDS, ELINA DUNI & ROB LUFT FEAT. FRED THOMAS & MATTHIEU MICHEL, ARTHUR DONNOT

