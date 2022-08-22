It’s La Rentrée!

The summer holidays are slowly coming to an end and children are heading back to school this week. Many of us are also returning from breaks away refreshed and ready to go.

La rentrée is the perfect time to ease ourselves (yes, us too) back into a routine and also start looking and planning ahead for up and coming events.

Here’s something to start you off.

Brocante – Flea Market

27th and 28th August. Saturday 09:30 – 20:00 and Sunday 09:30 – 18:00

The 45th edition of the Brocante Nyon is in the Quartier Rive down by the lake this weekend. Get your bargain-hunting hat on and head over to this flea market full of treasures and collector’s items . Plenty of second hand goods to be found, recycled or upcycled. Throw in lunch and you’ve got yourself a great day out with friends and family!

Happy Rentrée!