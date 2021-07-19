Is it time to take care of your wellness? Here are 4 great local providers!

Wellness is a hot topic, and what better time to think about it than as the relaxing summer is upon us? Here is a list of local English speaking businesses in the area that cater to a variety of topics in this sector!

Karin Zurbrügg Vibrations

“Love more of what you are”

Does the energy feel strange in your office or home? Do you get affected by people’s energy? Suffer from anxiety or insomnia?

Soundbaths, Vibrational Healing Packs, and Shamanic Coaching for you to come home to your soul, feel at ease in your body and mind. Watch this video to get an idea of my work

Karin is a trained Medicine Woman, Sound and Energy Therapist. Her passion is to guide women back to their innate worth, power, joy and love, with transformational coaching and shamanic trauma release.

All of her services are available either in presence or online.

You can find more information on Karin’s Instagram or Facebook accounts or on her website

Johdi Woodford – Little Bird Pilates

Johdi is the Restorative Health Expert who helps 40+ women get rid of the chronic pain in their bodies so that they can move with freedom and confidence again. She helps her clients revamp their eating habits so that they can ditch the brain fog and the belly fat. And she shows her clients how to rewire their mindset for serenity and self-assurance so they can stop feeling like a total lost cause!

For more information on how Johdi can transform you from, unfit, unhappy and hopeless, into your sleekest, strongest, most confident self visit her website where you’ll find great resources to get your abs back, or a nifty movement sequence that will lift your spirits even if times are tough.

Yogamelia – Yoga for Motherhood & Life

“There is enough time for self-care, but not enough time to make up for the life you’ll miss by not filling yourself up.”

As yoga teacher and mum herself, Verena empowers (m)others through yoga to take charge of their well-being and find more calm, confidence & ease in motherhood and life. She offers yoga at times that are more accessible for busy mums and mums-to-be, including a late evening class when kids are asleep and Mini Retreats on Sunday afternoons.

For more information visit her website, follow her on Instagram or reach out via email: hello@yogamelia.com

Maria Murphy Energy healing

“As a child, I was able to acutely feel positive and negative energies when entering a room or meeting someone for the first time. As I grew older, my curiosity to better understand why that was, brought me to study energy healing. As healers we facilitate and awaken your body’s own ability to heal itself, treating your body holistically by balancing, cleaning and nurturing your system.”

Individual and group energy healing sessions (In-person and online), as well as house (or any other space) cleaning and clearing.

You can make an appointment or get more information from Maria over email: mjmhealing@gmail.com

