Introducing the village of Vich

This lovely small village is my home and I couldn’t be happier with the charming surroundings, the wonderful neighbours and the surrounding vineyards.

Thank you to Sabine Hooij from Discover La Côte for this article on Vich and for the beautiful pictures. You can follow her on Instagram and Facebook for more wonderful images of our region or reach out to her for relocation information.

DiscoverLaCôte has started with a series of photo reports of the picturesque villages around Nyon and to start off, VICH is in the spotlight!

The village has 1,038 inhabitants and is ideal for young families and couples with modern, old and historic residential areas. It is located at the foot of the Jura at 456m elevation, surrounded by vineyards and it’s a 10-minute drive from Nyon. There is direct motorway access, regular bus connections, and the village is conveniently located close to the train station of Gland.

Vich’s local épicerie Tapassion offers some of the best croissants and pain au chocolate around! They do need to be ordered in advance or you may be disappointed in the morning. The recently renovated Croix Verte restaurant that always has a nice plat du jour on weekdays and friendly staff. Aside from the local shops, there is an Aldi and a big Coop for shopping.

Health facilities are around the corner with the Clinique La Lignière that also offers great gym and pool facilities open to the public, as well as the Clinique de Genolier both a few minutes away. Hiking, biking and strolling opportunities aplenty with the direct access to the Jura for bikers and to the “Sentier de Toblerones” and the “Bois de Chêne” for hikers.

To learn more about the boutique relocation service of Discover LaCôte by Sabine please go to the website: www.discoverlacote.ch

