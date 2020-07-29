InterSoccer: A Swiss National Day offer on summer camps!

The Swiss national day, celebrated on the 1st of August is fast approaching in the middle of the summer holiday period. The day is traditionally hosted in villages and cities with paper lanterns and fireworks. This year there will be fewer big crowds and gatherings, but festive none the less!

To celebrate Swiss National Day, InterSoccer is offering you the chance to book ANY of their remaining camps for the summer and upcoming Autumn Courses/Camps. By using the code ‘SWISS15’ you can book online and get 15% off! This offer is valid until Monday, 3rd August at 12pm to book and use ‘SWISS15’.

They are ready to welcome you and your children on the pitch for fun and sports!

