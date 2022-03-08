International Women’s Day 8th March

Celebrating International Women’s Day today. A global day honouring women, as well as raising awareness of their social, economic, cultural and political achievements.

In 1914, March 8th officially became the date to mark International Women’s Day. Fighting and rallying for equality, suffrage and bridging the gender pay gap are just some of the many issues women faced worldwide and continue to do so. Women in Switzerland were given the right to vote in 1971, relatively late in comparison with other countries in the Western World. With our neighbouring countries France giving suffrage in 1944, Germany in 1918 and Italy in 1945. And there is still much more work to do!

These are not just ‘women’s issues’ – they affect us all and it is important also to recognise that historically there are men who have played critical roles in the advancement of this movement and must still be included in conversations in the future.

Women’s groups in the region

There are so many amazing women-led groups in the region – bringing them together and offering support. Here are just a few :

International Women’s Club of Nyon – bringing women together since 1987

Genuine Women

Women Rock Switzerland Facebook Group

Coffee and Bubbles Facebook Group

Not forgetting all the wonderful mompreneurs who are raising their children and starting enterprises of their own. Often coming to Switzerland as the accompanying spouse.

Living in Nyon was founded by Catherine Nelson-Pollard in 2009 and now three more women make up the team working on this site. We are all from different countries, backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities and that is our super strength. We wish you a very Happy Women’s Day!

Myrta, Mandy and Seema.