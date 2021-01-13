International Link, a support for the integration of “international Vaudois”

The estimated rate of failure for expatriation missions revolves around 40-50%. One of the main reasons is difficulty to adapt to the new country. This can be the person’s own feeling, or that of his/her family.

Thank you to Laurine Chiarini from International Link, an initiative of the Vaud chamber of commerce and industry (CVCI).

They provide a wealth of information regarding Vaud, its culture, the opportunities that exist and the support you can find.

Vaud is home to more than 50 international sports federations, 7 technology parks, dozens of multinational companies and several universities and specialized schools. It is also the main centre for research and innovation in Switzerland. These organizations provide jobs, develop partnerships with local institutions and work with local providers.

Such companies usually employ a high number of foreign staff which brings a fair share of challenges. For example, integration can be an issue for the employees and their families. In fact, several studies point out that family challenges and a spouse’s career are the main barriers to mobility. This is a problem that comes at a high cost for companies.

International Link is an initiative of the Vaud chamber of commerce and industry (CVCI), that aims to support the local integration of foreign organizations and their employees. It offers services and events in English designed for an audience with no prior knowledge of the local economic or political fabric.

What are the specifics of the Swiss employment law? How to start up a business? How does the Swiss system of apprenticeship work? These are some of the topics typically addressed by International Link. Since family and spouses play a vital part in successful integration, some events are dedicated specifically to them.

These include local company visits, a welcome day where children can join and a series of “Reloc’coffees”. These are all created to support the professional and personal integration of expat partners. Spouses frequently represent a highly skilled and experienced potential for the workforce. Participants get to learn useful information while networking with other international people.

The local culinary scene is an essential part of integration too! After all, tasting a bright green carac (a typical Vaudois pastry filled with chocolate ganache), or debating on whether Cenovis can measure up to Marmite is also part of the expat experience.

