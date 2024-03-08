Inspiring Inclusion: Celebrating International Women’s Day 2024

Thank you Sally Freedman for this article

On March 8, 2024, we marked International Women’s Day and the theme of inspire inclusion resonates deeply in Switzerland and beyond. This year’s theme calls for action to ensure that all women, regardless of their background or circumstances, are included and empowered in the quest for gender equality.

History of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. It is a day when women are recognised for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. International Women’s Day was officially recognised by the United Nations in 1977, and first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe.

Did you know?

Switzerland was one of the last countries in Europe to grant women the right to vote. It wasn’t until 1971, after a hard-fought campaign by women’s rights activists, that Swiss women were finally granted full voting rights at the federal level. This landmark achievement came decades after many other European countries had already extended suffrage to women.

The significant delayed recognition of women’s rights in Switzerland serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of continued advocacy and activism in the pursuit of gender equality. Moreover, inspiring inclusion requires challenging and dismantling the systemic barriers and biases that prevent women from fully participating in society. This includes addressing the gender pay gap, improving access to education and healthcare, and combating discrimination and harassment in all forms.

Want to know more?

If you’re interested in this topic, you might like to read a book by a Nyon local author, Sally Freedman – her book, “Get Your Tits Out for the Lads” is a memoir which shines a light on misogyny and the lack of gender equality in professional football. We interviewed Sally in September 2023, read our author spotlight article here.

What can you do to inspire inclusion?

If you see or hear sexist behaviour, call it out. Simple. Why? Because, if we stay silent, nothing will change. Together, let us inspire inclusion and build a more equitable and just society for all.

Happy International Women’s Day.