Information for our younger Paléo Festival goers.

As the weekend approaches and we are well into the swing of Paléo this year, parents sometimes wonder just how kid friendly the festival actually is? Well that is the beauty of Paléo – a true inter-generational festival that caters for all, including our young party goers. Continuously handing over the baton to the next generations of revellers is what keeps the Paléo festival evolving and growing as it has.

Read on to find out how child-friendly it is and what is available to them.

Admission

Let’s just start with admission which is free for children under 12 who are accompanied by an adult. For 12 – 18 years olds, the admission cost is at the student price.

Baby Friendly

There is the Bar à Bébés which is located between the Latin Quarter and the name of the stand is Esprit Sage-femme. This spot is available to parents with children aged 0 – 4 years old. You can feed your baby and they will refrigerate milk until 01:00. There are free nappies available and a changing place. If you find your young child is getting tired you can even borrow a pushchair or babycarrier with a deposit.

Child minding service

La Luciole is a daycare centre that will look after your children up to the age of 8 years old for three hours, so you can take some kid-free time to enjoy the festival. They offer games and entertainment, including treasure hunts and crafts. It’s open until 22:00. For their full programme click here.

La Ruche

This family zone is dedicated to street and circus art for children aged 6-12 years old and also any big kids! Inside is Mielimélo which offers a a smoke and alcohol free space, away from the loudness of the big stages where you can enjoy games and workshops and lots of entertaining shows.

La Plage

For those tweens and teens La Plage is the place for them. Situated next to the HES-SO area, this is a cool space for these younger folk to chill, play some games and enjoy some entertainment. They also have their own bar that features non-alcoholic drinks at low prices! For 12 – 18 year olds and it’s open until 02:00.

Some extra tips.

Grab a sticker or make your own for your child and add your name and phone number onto them just in case you get separated.

For older children, set up a meeting point in case you get separated – the water fountain at the entrance is a good spot!

Take ear protectors for your child if you plan on being really close to the big stages. You can also purchase these from the Paléo Shop. They have ear plugs for free but the headphones you have to buy.

Take your water bottles as they can be refilled at all toilets as the tap water is drinkable.

Read our article here for some more helpful tips.

Paleo has no age limit and is truly for everyone!