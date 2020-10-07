How well do you know La Lignière?

La Lignière is the well-known clinic located along the Route Suisse. But did you know they offer a large variety of English speaking medical specialists and hi-tech sports facilities open to the public?

Although we’ve all driven past the beautiful grounds on the “Route Suisse”, not many people know of all it has to offer and that it is open to the public.

La Lignière was founded in 1904 by Dr. De Foret who worked together with Dr. Kellogg. Yes, that Kellogg! The link between the nutrition and health industries is still very present in their establishment today.

The building, originally an annex of the Château de Prangins, today is made up of 2 sections. The first is the traditional building that houses the clinic with 95 beds. Approximately half of the beds are attributed to the clinic and the other half to the public sector. That’s right, instead of the CHUV, you can also be hospitalised here! They treat predominantly cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopedic rehabilitation. It remains a not-for-profit foundation whose responsibility is to protect the heritage and the property as well as the clinic.

The second building is the newly built outpatient center that was opened in 2017. It’s a light and airy space that houses over 40 specialists, almost all of whom speak English. They have a well-developed diabetes branch offering some of the best and up to date treatment options in the area. Furthermore, they offer neurology, psychology as well as nutrition, and a large variety of other specialisations. You can consult the full list of specialists here.

Their hi-tech fitness facilities are also worth knowing about. This gym is open to the public and has some of the latest technology available in terms of fitness in the area. the e-gym machines allow you to log in with your personal badge and they monitor your progress, adapt the exercises to keep track of your goals, and have your own data easily accessible to you.

Aside from the fitness, there is also a lovely pool area that offers aquagym courses on a very regular basis. The schedule for both the fitness and the aquagym can be found here. You can easily find a slot that suits you and try them out. Now the summer months and outdoor sports are slowly wrapping up, make sure you keep in shape anyway! 🙂

La Lignière has a lovely mix of traditional values and modern culture. I had the pleasure of visiting recently and meeting the welcoming, professional, and high-spirited management team. When asked to describe the culture in the establishment in 3 words there was not much doubt: It’s centered around people, has the best at heart for all, and there is a spirit of closeness. These values rang true throughout the visit. The team has been working together for a long time and know each other well. There is a clear attachment to the patients and their colleagues. We stopped several times during the visit to have a quick chat, introductions were made spontaneously and questions flowed freely all around.

Next time you are looking for a good specialist or great health and fitness facilities, be sure you have a look at what La Lignière hs to offer!

