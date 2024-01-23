Helen von Dadelszen’s Mission to Take Communication From Boring to Brilliant

Meet Helen von Dadelszen, a vocal and performance coach, the orchestrator of transformation, and host of the upcoming event Elevate Your Presence. Helen opens up about why she became a vocal coach, the essence of her business Present Potential, and the excitement building around her event on Thursday 1st February at the Théâtre de Marens in Nyon.

Stage Beginnings

Performance isn’t just Helen’s profession; it feels like her New Zealand birthright. As one of five children born into a family deeply rooted in the arts, Helen’s journey began long before her own birth. Her mother, a singer and performer, graced the stage even when heavily pregnant, setting the stage for a life infused with the magic of the performing arts.

“Performance has always been part of my life,” Helen shares, reminiscing about the early days of playing instruments, engaging in theatre, singing, and dancing. “Some families do sports. We did theatre. I love the theatre. Supporting it, rehearsing for the next show, just everything that comes with it.”

While university life in New Zealand temporarily put this passion aside, it resurfaced after she moved to Geneva and joined a choir; not realising then, how it would lead her to a path of performance coaching and empowerment.

Starting Present Potential

Whilst Helen is herself confident on stage, her true passion lies in elevating others. This calling emerged from her experience in the NGO world, where she witnessed a disheartening trend during international conferences. Life changing work and research on vital issues like HIV were being let down by uninspiring and unclear presentations time and time again. She realized the need for a shift. “It made me angry that we were spending money, time and effort in supporting this really important work and not getting the funding or support needed because their presentation skills were letting them down,” she remarks.

Helen started her company Present Potential as a response to what she saw as a need for effective communication as well as giving her clients the tools to reach their speaking goals. It was about recognizing the potential in everyone. “I don’t think we should all sound the same. It’s about your unique style and what suits your audience.” Her approach rejects the idea of a one-size-fits-all method, aiming instead to elevate the natural, individual communication style of each person.

A Holistic Approach

Present Potential’s offerings extend beyond traditional coaching platforms. Helen’s focus is on 1:1 coaching over three to six months, tailoring sessions to specific goals—be it managing nerves, improving communication skills, or boosting confidence.

“We can look at a staff meeting that’s coming up next week where they want to give an update on their project. Or a big presentation for some funding they are seeking. We would look at that together. Who’s in the room? What message do you want them to receive or what do you want them to think?” she explains.

Not only is it about enhancing your skill set but also taking the time to delve into what it is that might be blocking you from speaking up.

“Managing nerves often comes from what’s going on internally, what the little voice is telling you, but also in terms of what other people are going to think of you. We make up a lot of things in our head that are not necessarily true.”

Helen’s Superpower

Helen’s superpower lies in her ability to see the untapped potential in people and guide them toward fulfilling it. In an approachable and informal way, you will quickly find she becomes your biggest cheerleader who will help you navigate, what can be a very daunting experience for most people.

“We’re living in an age now where it’s almost expected of us to be putting ourselves out there, performing almost, in presentations or videos or on social media,” she notes, emphasizing the need for support even for those not struggling with nerves. Her advice is clear: “The only way to do it is to do it. It’s not going to be perfect. I don’t believe in perfection anyway.”

Elevate Your Presence Event

This carries over to her upcoming event – Elevate Your Presence. It is a manifestation of Helen’s belief that everyone deserves the exhilarating experience of standing on a big stage! One particular memory came to mind to explain some of the motivation behind the idea. An encounter in Montreal where she grabbed an opportunity to coach a nurse consultant on a stage at a conference during a break.

“I asked her to do a few lines of a TED talk she’d done a few months ago and I live coached her then and there. We did it for maybe five minutes. No audience, just on a stage with lights. And she said it was an absolutely transformative experience for her,” Helen shares with joy.

The event aims to provide a safe and supportive space for individuals to feel the fear of being on a big stage but to re-frame that fear as excitement.

“I always say nerves are just the flip side of excitement. I get nervous. I feel the butterflies, sweaty palms, racing heart. But you tell yourself you’re excited and it just flips the switch on that. Then it means you’re ready… you’re alive!”

Attendees will have the chance to stand on the theatre stage, be cheered on by a supportive audience, and receive live coaching to enhance their speaking and overall presence.

“Not many people get the opportunity to ever stand on a big stage, speak on the microphone and have the applause. It’s something that a lot of people are scared of and don’t think it’s for them. And coming from a performance background I believe anyone can do it!”

Register

Join Helen as she extends an invitation to everyone willing to embark on a journey of self-discovery and confidence-building. “All of us can get on those stages. It’s just our selves telling us we can’t and society telling us we can’t, but we all can,” she passionately declares.

Not just an event, but a fully immersive experience. It will be a celebration of individuality and a journey towards confident self-expression.

Event Details

Date: Thursday 1st February 2024

Thursday 1st February 2024 Time: 18:30 – 19:30

18:30 – 19:30 Location: Marens Theatre, Nyon

Marens Theatre, Nyon Registration: Event Registration Link

BONUS: Everyone who gets on stage will receive the chance to win a one-to-one power hour with Helen worth 220CHF.

In the world Helen creates, every individual is a potential star, waiting for their moment to shine. Discover the power that unfolds when you step into the spotlight with confidence.