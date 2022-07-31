Happy Swiss National Day to all of our readers!

This Monday 1st August is Swiss National Day – an official National Holiday since 1994. It celebrates the day in 1291 that the three cantons of Uri, Schwyz and Unterwalden signed the Letter of Confederation, pledging to help each other in the case of an attack.

There are many ways of celebrating this day throughout the country within the cantons; brunch at your local farm, bonfires, fireworks, children carrying lanterns with the Swiss flag and friends and families getting together.

Living in Nyon would like to wish you a happy Swiss National Day. We will see you for la rentrée in a few weeks for more articles and posts on the website.

See you soon!

Seema, Mandy and Myrta