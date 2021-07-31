Happy Swiss National Day! Official celebration on Sunday 1st August in Nyon

The official ceremony of Swiss National Day will take place at the Esplanade des Marronniers in Nyon at 20:30.

The ceremony will begin with a musical overture, followed by the reading of the Federal Pact, the patriotic prayer, a message from Pastor Kevin Bonzon on behalf of the churches in Nyon, a speech by Madame Chiara Montecchio, the singing of the Swiss National Hymn, a musical closure followed by an apéro offered by the town!

Usually this is followed by a parade suitable for families where the children carry lit “lampions” through the old town and down to the lake. It’s a lovely tradition but it is unclear whether this is going ahead this year.

Want to know more about the history behind the founding of the Swiss Confederation in 1291?

The website My Switzerland has a brief description link here