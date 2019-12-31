Happy New Year from Nyon! – Events coming up in January 2020

Burning Christmas Trees, Swimming in the Lake Party, Three Kings Parade through town. Free entry to museums, getting above the clouds near Nyon.

It was a chilly morning in Nyon on the last day of the decade, there were obviously plenty of fires burning in houses in the old town judging by the smoke coming from the roof tops!

Living in Nyon would like to wish all its readers a Happy New Year.

We will be back in *2020 with more information about 1260!

In the meantime, here are some events coming up in early January.

Don’t forget there is also a detailed agenda of local events in the “Sortir Sur La Côte” section in La Côte newspaper.

Lotos – you will see Lotos advertised taking place in villages and towns in January. Swiss loto is a kind of big communal bingo, and they are usually held in Salle Communales. Lots of groups and societies organise these to fundraise for their club.

Why not head along to one to see this Swiss tradition (and play of course!) and help to contribute to local society?

Free Entry to Museums

There will be free entry to the three Museums of Nyon on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd January 2020. Opening times 14:00 – 17.00

Photo exhibition continues in Prangins

The Swiss Press Photo exhibition continues at the Château de Prangins until the 23rd February. See our previous article here about this great photo exhibition.

Communal Burning of Christmas Trees

After Christmas some communes organise a “Brûler de Sapins”. This is where you can take along your Christmas tree to be burned on a big bonfire. It is carefully controlled by volunteer firefighters. There is usually mulled wine and snacks available to purchase on the day.

There will be a tree burning event in Gland on the 8th January (behind the college of Grand-Champ). Currently the time advertised for this event is from 18:00-21:00 but best call 079 7425355 to be sure (last year the event was held during the day).

Swimming in the lake 5th January

The Fête des Baigneurs is now a permanent, fun fixture in the Nyon calendar. Hundreds of swimmers (usually in fancy dress) throw themselves into the lake near the Bains des 3 Jetées. They swim a short distance and then warm up by jumping into a communal hot tub with their fellow swimmers, and drink a glass of champagne!

Anyone can take part if they are brave enough to do so!

Registration usually required on the day. Meet at 13:00, the swim goes ahead at 14:00. No further info currently on their website, keep checking!

Three Kings Parade – 6th January – Family event

Every year on the 6th January, there is a “Galette des Rois” parade through Nyon to celebrate Three Kings Day.

The parade start outside La Combe shopping centre and follows the “Three Kings” through the top end of the old town in Nyon, finishing in the Place du Château. Children carry lanterns or candles, and the parade is accompanied by music of some kind. At the end of the parade, children and adults will find an enormous cake (the Galette des Rois), waiting for them in the castle square. This has been baked and donated by the bakers of the region and is then served up to members of the public. It’s a fun thing to experience, but wrap up well! The parade starts at 18:30. Hot drinks are often available at the end of the parade! Video below from 2019.

Get above the Clouds

If the cloud continues to hang low over Nyon and you want to get high above them, then the drive to the Col de Marchairuz only takes around 30 mins. Just this side of the col there is a small car park on the left, with the walk starting on the other side of the road. Here you can sled or snow shoe, or simply walk on the path (boots required) for a few minutes to get a great view with lots of peaks visible in the distance.

New Year’s Eve

Want to travel further afield than Nyon to celebrate New Year’s Eve?

In Lausanne, lots of people gather near the base of the cathedral to watch the tower “set alight” at midnight, this is a fun event. Lausanne currently has some great light installations this year.

In Geneva there will be a party and fireworks above the lake.

*We will be back approximately the third week of January 2020.

