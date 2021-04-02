Happy Easter to all Readers! – Suggestions for days out

The sun and the flowers are coming in to bloom around Nyon, and the lake is looking as lovely as usual.

Despite the disappointing news that *Paléo, has had to be cancelled for 2021, there are other things to look forward to on the agenda. Even though most of the tourist cruises on the CGN boats are suspended until April 16, there will be some cruises from Nyon, Cully and Lausanne during the Easter weekend on April 2, 3 and 5. More information and tickets here

Some castles and museums are open in Vaud including Nyon castle (open Tuesday to Sundays). Mask wearing obligatory inside the château. Details here

The Tulip festival along the lake in Morges began on the 1st April and continues until the 9th May. 145,000 tulips will be on display when they are in bloom. Best to check the “flowering status” of the tulips on the website before you go.

Or why not simply take a picnic and explore the local area! Here’s a photo taken of a little “goûter” (small afternoon/tea snack) in the vineyards in Luins.

Visions du Réel

The signs and posters are going up around the area for Visions du Réel, Nyon’s prestigious documentary film festival which will take place from 15 to 25 April. This year the festival will be a digital version.

Every day, new films will be made accessible online for 72 hours, subject to availability (500 viewings per film). The public will be able to choose between one-off access (CHF 5) or an unlimited pass at a special rate (CHF 25). Individual tickets or an unlimited pass will be available from April 14th on the VDR website.

*For those of you who are new to Nyon, Paléo festival is the second biggest music festival in Europe (it attracts big names to its stages) and it usually takes place at the end of July in grounds just outside Nyon.

If you have already bought a ticket, all tickets and passes already purchased remain valid for the next Paléo Festival Nyon which will be held from 19 to 24 July 2022. More details here.

We would like to wish all readers a Very Happy Easter!

We will leave you with a few photos of Nyon’s decorated Easter fountains from previous years!