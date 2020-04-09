Happy Easter to all Readers! Decorated Nyon Fountains from Previous Years

Happy Easter to all Readers!

Easter 2020 is a bit of a strange year in Nyon as the town hasn’t held its Easter market and there are no decorated fountains around the town. Every year, these fountains are decorated by local clubs and societies in all sorts of imaginative ways, and they are a delight to see. So, below are some photos of the fountains from previous years.

We will be back on this site after the Easter holidays. Note: if you are looking for an English speaking church over this period. La Côte church in Gingins is currently giving online weekly services

Don’t forget we are also on Facebook, we occasionally post videos and photos on the Facebook page which don’t always make to this main site.

Currently the Swiss government has extended the anti-coronavirus restrictions in place until April 26.

So stay safe and Restez Chez Vous!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

