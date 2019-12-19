Guide to throwing out the Trash/Rubbish in Nyon

If you see this envelope in your letterbox, don’t throw it away! It’s the town’s handy “waste” guide that’s issued to all households with info on when, and where you can recycle in 2020.

It includes the dates when old Christmas trees will be collected in the different sectors of Nyon, the opening hours of the recycling centre, the location of the eco-points around town and the days when organic waste will be collected.

Nyon council is encouraging us all to recycle household organic waste if possible (and not to throw it in the plastic bags) as the town has a system in place to convert this waste into Biogaz, a source of renewable energy.

If you have thrown out the envelope – here’s a link to the pdf

and we have converted it into an image below.

