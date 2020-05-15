Got a New Business Idea? Want Feedback? Advice given by Startup Academy La Côte

Three Online “Venture Caffés” coming up in May and June

Startup Academy La Côte helps anyone who wants to create a start-up and would like feedback on their business idea.

Experts with many years of experience in the field can provide support and mentoring, advice, knowledge transfer, as well as the development of a specific network for each start-up.

The next Venture Caffé (currently online) organised by Start Up Academy, will take place on the 28th May from 18:00 – 19:30.

Venture Caffés are a chance to have a drink whilst exchanging business ideas in a relaxing atmosphere with other startup members, interested parties, volunteers and business people.

Any questions? Contact – Yvan Rueff, president of Startup Academy La Côte (he speaks fluent English).

Email y.rueff@startup-academy.ch

There will be two more Venture Cafés on the 10th and 18th June. More details here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

