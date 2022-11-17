Give Thanks and Shop Local on Small Business Saturday

Even those of us who do not herald originally from North America know only too well about the Thanksgiving holiday and the many shopping-related offshoots associated with this upcoming celebration. What is a one-day celebration of family, friendship and food, has also turned into a full-on commercial assault with sales on everything from toys to toiletries and treadmills.

But whether the deals are really as good as they seem, it is also a chance for savvy shoppers to stock up on more expensive items that they need or to buy presents at a discount that are on Christmas lists. Last year, a number of Nyon’s biggest supermarkets had up to 30% off toys. Keep an eye out for that next week if anyone is looking to bag a bargain.

But amidst all the shopping, sales and bargains, it can be easy to forget the origins of this annual national holiday celebrated in the United States on the last Thursday in November. In Canada the holiday is earlier in the year, usually the second Monday in October.

Calendar of Events

Thanksgiving, Thursday 24 November

Black Friday, Friday 25 November

Small Business Saturday, Saturday 26 November – encouraging shoppers to visit local retailers

Cyber Monday, Monday 28 November – promoting shopping online

One of the shopping holidays that seems more in keeping with the origins of Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday. Shoppers get the chance to say thank you to the smaller businesses that keep our high streets and town centres distinct, different and local.

We are very lucky here in Nyon to have so many independent shops, not to mention a plethora of small independent businesses based in the surrounding villages that make beautiful and unique gifts.

The Nyon Tourist Office website has a list of markets and sales of local goods that are a particularly good source of gifts as well as the Nyon Christmas Market that is organised each year in the centre of the town by SIC. They are the Nyon Traders’ Association, whose main objectives are to promote and stimulate local trade and crafts and to highlight the many assets of the town. You can find details of their members and the upcoming Christmas Market taking place from 8-24 December on their website.

Another good place to find a local business to support is on social media. Facebook groups can be a good place to start. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you are looking to source in your area. It could be a specific item or even an experience to enjoy. You are sure to put a smile on the face of someone who doesn’t have a blockbuster budget to advertise their wares at this time of year. But if you ask for inspiration, they then get a chance to do that for free.

For those celebrating, we wish our readers a Happy Thanksgiving!