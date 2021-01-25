The current times of uncertainty have brought with it a lot of professional development questions. Whether wanted or unwanted -> what next step to take in my career? is playing on a lot of minds.

A recent Deloitte study found almost 2/3 of the Swiss labour market has experienced a negative impact on their careers since the arrival of COVID-19.

The pandemic has created a shift in career development expectations across the world. Loss of jobs, burn-out linked to uncertainty and/or isolation are common occurrences these past few months. Workplace social-distancing or working with protective gear has impacted many.

Not only are the working conditions altered, but the slowing down in the pace of life has also made way for reflection on a personal level. Being specialised in career development, I hear these questions over and over:

Is this really what I want to do for the rest of my life?

Where are my talents best put to use?

How do I align my work-life more harmoniously.

If these questions are playing on your mind too, sign up for the Get Unstuck Professionally workshop I’m holding on Thursday at 11:00 (28th of January). It’s a free and live workshop held in English and I’m full of tips and tricks you can use to get a handle on those elusive questions!

You can find more information and a sign up for here.

I would love to see you there if the topic is for you!

Mandy

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

