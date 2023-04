Saturday 6th May 2023 is Cycling Day in Nyon and is taking place at Morâche park and in the courtyard of Rocher school.

The Ville de Nyon has a full programme of events lined up for the day. These include:

A cycling in complete safety course for families.

A second-hand bicycle market.

Learn the basics to repair your bike mechanics course (registration required).

And lots more! Check out the programme for more details.

Happy Cycling!