Geneva Writers’ Group Conference. 21-25 September 2020

The Geneva Writer’s Group brings together more than 200 English language writers from some 30 countries.

Every two years the group holds a conference bringing editors, writers, instructors and agents to Geneva for a weekend of workshops, discussion and networking.

This year, the conference will be held online from the 21st to 25th September.

The goal is to bring together English-language writers for high-level instruction, support, and creating community through workshops, discussions, and readings. Conference instructors are experienced in teaching creative writing and committed to sharing their knowledge, skills, and perspectives on writing as an art and as a profession.

Each session must be registered for individually, costs CHF 20 , and consists of a 60 minute workshop, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. After registration, you’ll be sent a link to the Zoom meeting(s) for all your paid sessions.

Past instructors have included authors Bernadine Evaristo (winner of the Booker Prize 2019), Pettina Gappah author of an “Elegy for Easterly (winner of the Guardian first book prize in 2009), British playwright Kwame Kwei Armah, writers living in Switzerland including Diccon Bewes, author of “Swiss Watching” and Susan Jane Gilman, author of “Donna Has Left the Building”

There will be workshops on non-fiction, fiction, poetry, YA writing, publishing and more.

For the the full conference line up, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

