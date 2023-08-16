Gear Up for the September Cycling Challenge

For the third year in a row the “Cyclomania” challenge is on during the month of September!

Nyon, Gland and Prangins are joined by Rolle this year too as they launch a challenge to the people to cycle as a means of transport as much as possible throughout the whole month of September.

For those of you with a competitive spirit, there are points to collect and prizes to be won!

The bicycle is the ideal means of transport for short daily trips. In order to encourage this mode of travel, the Communes of Nyon, Prangins, Gland and Rolle are joining forces to launch one of the 24 regional Cyclomania challenges which will take place from September 1 to 30.

It’s easy to participate: download the Cyclomania application, register for the Nyon-Prangins-Gland-Rolle challenge, then record your bike journeys using automatic or manual tracking in order to collect points. Many instant prizes are up for grabs. A draw will also allow you to win two nights for two people in one of Faern’s lifestyle hotels, nestled in the Swiss Alps in Arosa and Crans-Montana.

In addition, the Commune of Nyon is taking part in European Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September. In this context, various activities will be offered to the population. The program will be communicated soon on the municipality’s website.

Read more here and happy cycling!