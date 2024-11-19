Gardening Joy with Hester Macdonald: Festive Workshops & More

If you’re passionate about plants or simply enjoy the magic of transforming spaces with greenery, Hester Macdonald is a name to know. As a garden designer, writer, journalist, and founder of the Swiss Gardening School, Hester has dedicated her career to inspiring gardeners of all levels. Based in Nyon, her school offers short, hands-on courses perfect for amateurs eager to dig in. Discover more about her work at hmgardendesign.com and swissgardeningschool.ch.

With December just around the corner, now is the perfect time to embrace the joy of crafting and gardening with these festive workshops.

Upcoming Workshops at the Swiss Gardening School

Home Made Gifts from the Garden

Date: November 26, 2024

November 26, 2024 Time: 19:30 – 21:30

19:30 – 21:30 Location: Nyon

Nyon Details: Learn how to craft sustainable, seasonal gifts like plantable tags, table decorations, and labels, all inspired by the beauty of your garden.

Christmas Wreath Workshops

Dates: Starting December 3, 2024

Starting December 3, 2024 Location: Nyon

Nyon Details: Step away from the holiday hustle and create your own stunning Christmas wreath in a cozy, creative atmosphere. Whether for your door or as a centerpiece, this hands-on workshop will leave you with a beautiful keepsake.

These workshops offer the perfect opportunity to unwind, connect with nature, and craft something truly meaningful.

Gift Ideas and More

For thoughtful presents or end-of-year teacher gifts, the Swiss Gardening School’s Gift Vouchers are a wonderful choice.

A Festive Detour: Bern’s Famous Zibelemärit

Looking for a unique way to kick off the holiday season? Don’t miss Bern’s extraordinary Zibelemärit (Onion Market) on November 25. Starting bright and early at 6:00 AM, this world-renowned event celebrates all things onion with beautifully braided creations, delicious onion-infused treats like breads and chutneys, and even quirky onion-themed souvenirs.

Pro tip: Arrive early and use public transport to enjoy the market without the crowds. The Zibelemärit is a true Swiss tradition and a delightful warm-up to the Advent season!

Looking Ahead

In the new year, Hester will bring even more gardening inspiration with articles on:

Balcony gardening — whether you prefer edible or decorative plants

Seasonal planting tips to match every climate

Small indoor plants perfect for brightening up apartments

No matter your space or style, Hester’s expert advice will help you make the most of your green thumb.

Let your creativity bloom this season! Visit swissgardeningschool.ch for course details and bookings.