Football Frenzy in Nyon and across Switzerland

If you hadn’t worked it *out by now, the reason for the noise around Nyon on Monday night was due to the Swiss national football team beating France in the Euros 2020 in a stunning game with a match went to penalties. Switzerland hasn’t been this far in a major football/soccer cup competition since 1954!

This result means that Switzerland (La Nati) are through to the quarter finals of the championships. They will play against Spain on Friday at 18:00. Be prepared for more noise whatever the outcome! As Nyon has a large international community, supporters of different countries usually come out into the street to celebrate, they drive around in their cars and honk their horns and it is tolerated by the police (up to a certain point!).

Listen to Yann Sommer (goal keeper for Switzerland) speak in English after Monday’s match.

It seems like the rest of Switzerland was going crazy at Monday nights result, reports came in of a packed central Lausanne with celebrating crowds, a party atmosphere in bars and homes across the country!

The Living in Nyon founder now lives in England and she misses these fun nights in Nyon during major football tournaments.

Nyon is also home to UEFA, The Union of European Football Associations. Check out this article, “Behind the scenes of UEFA” that we published back in 2009.

To get an idea of what Nyon was like on Monday, take a look at some of these fabulous photos published in La Côte newspaper.

