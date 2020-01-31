Fondue Meet-Up, Public Speaking, Gospel Singers and more

An eclectic mix of events for readers.

Sat 1st February- Fondue Meet-Up Event

On Saturday 1st February there will be a Meet-Up event organised by the Nyon Wine Lovers (Women Only) group at 19:00 at Chez Mon Oncle, Rue de Rive in Nyon. Contact Isabel the organiser to confirm your presence.

Special Offer from Nyon Tourism

Nyon tourism is offering a Snowshoe and Fondue Package again this year for just CHF 35! Details here.

International Toastmasters Nyon – Public Speaking Group

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Nyon has its own club and it meets every 2nd and 4th Wednesday in Nyon from 19:15 – 21:30. Details here

Music events coming up

Future dates for your diary

The full line up for Les Hivernales, Nyon’s winter music festival (27th February – 1st March) 2020 is now on line. More on this festival coming up on this site.

Also, the programme for the Cully Jazz Festival (27th March- 4th April) is now out. The festival is not exactly in the Nyon area, but it is in such a stunning setting (in a wine village near the lake), it is definitely worth a mention!

Sunday 2nd February – Rolle – Gospel and Jazz

The Denen’s Gospel choir, and musicians from the Pax Jazz band, will team up for a concert at the Temple in Rolle at 17:00. Free entry, hat passed round at the end of the concert.

Monday 3rd February – Nyon – Monday Movie in English

The Monday Movie in English at Nyon Capitole Cinema at 20:30 will be “The Two Popes” starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. See trailer below.

Sat 8th February – Nyon

Singer/Songwriter – John Craigie

John Craigie from the U.S will be performing at La Parenthèse in Nyon on the 8th February.

