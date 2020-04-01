Flea Market Cancelled but Fresh Fish for Sale in Nyon

Many local events are on hold or have been cancelled in the past few weeks, including March’s monthly flea market in Nyon, however, not everything has come to a halt. The fishermen are still going out each day to bring us fresh fish from the lake. The fishermen’s huts along the lakeside are open and selling fish on site. We hope to publish more info in the next few days on local businesses that are still open in the Nyon area.

Meanwhile, Nyon is quiet and waiting for the Spring/Summer season to begin. See photos below.

There were just three commuters on the 09:00 ferry from France this morning. A sign of the times.

Photos below – Waiting for summer

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

