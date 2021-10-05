Festival du Film Vert
The 16th edition of the Green Film Festival is here in Nyon this week. Presenting documentary screenings and events with debates on all things climate change, health, environment and sustainable development. The festival will be held at Ferme du Manoir, situated right in the heart of town at the Place du Chateau.
Embrace the green wave and gain a better understanding of the challenges that the world faces today relating to climate change and sustainable development. The festival also looks at how we can lead our communities forward to act for better health and equal distribution of development gains. Looking after the environment for our generation and future ones to come.
The Green Film Festival is offering screenings of more than twelve documentaries about the environment. There are also two movies screening in English; The Kingdom: How Fungi Made Our World and Kiss the Ground. Plus a chance to listen to conversations between scientists, local officials, artisans and journalists on these subjects.
They are offering fantastic workshops looking at Permaculture to Zero Waste to a Philosophy Roundtable. You will also have free entry to the forum made up of stands for associations in the sustainable development sector. All set in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, as well as a refreshment bar to keep you going as you explore the exhibition.
Running parallel to the festival is a photo exposition Place à l´acte held at Café Ex-Machina. Ten local photographers will have their work on display showcasing actions we can all take to move towards a more sustainable future.
The Green Film Festival is running at the Ferme du Manoir, 7th – 10th October. For more information check out their agenda. The Photo Exposition is running at Café Ex-Machina, 7th – 20th October
