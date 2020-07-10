FAR (Festival des Arts Vivants) is Nyon’s final major festival of the year.

Due to the particular circumstances we are having this year, it brings art to life in a different way!

Performances in the public space, radio projects, choreographic journeys in the middle of nature, one-to-one story-sharing, works sent home and to be activated by oneself… This summer, FAR is transformed into a living arts factory!

Communs singuliers #1 is the first highlight of a series that will run until next summer. Whether collecting love songs, stories, lyrics, or understanding how to produce and transmit knowledge, this initiative is aimed at reinventing the forms of the collective.

From 13 to 22 August 2020, the far° factory invites you to discover new ways of being, feeling, thinking and acting together; ten days to immerse yourself in the heart of the creative process and discover works that of revitalise the imagination.

The full program is available on the far website and tickets can be purchased as of the 24th of July.

