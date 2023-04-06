Feeling all scrambled? Maybe it’s time to try Meditation 101.

“Do you hate meditating? Do you find it difficult or boring? Do you want to understand more about meditation and mindfulness and how to realistically implement it into your busy week, without the new age fluff? Do you want more inner calm and focus to ease stress and anxiety? If so then this weekend course is for you! Over these 2 afternoons you will learn everything you need to know about meditation and mindfulness, try 10 different techniques to find which suits you, plus 4 breath meditation methods.”

Why not give this Meditation 101 Course a go! Two afternoons with Charlie Stewart-Brown, founder of Indiv Yoga, who will guide you through all things related to meditation and mindfulness and teach you how to incorporate them into your daily lives.

When: Saturday 13th & Sunday 14th May 2023 13:00 – 16:00

Where: Yoga Moves Nyon, Rue du Marché, Nyon.

Price: CHF180

Book and find more information here. 10% early bird discount until 15th April when booking with code: MEDITATION10

Read more about Charlie Stewart-Brown, founder of Indiv Yoga Switzerland in our interview from last year.