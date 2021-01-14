Federal update coronavirus measures

Yesterday the federal Council gave an update on the measures to respect in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus further. They hope no further restrictions will be necessary after these. So do we!

The Federal Office of Public Health reported 3001 additional cases of the virus in 24 hours on Wednesday (13th of February) as well as unfortunately another 58 deceased.

10.32% of the tests come back positive and there are currently 147 patients hospitalized. Currently, we are at a rate of 477.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This is an overview of the new measures:

As of Monday all non-essential shops will be closed. Supermarkets and other “essential” shops selling everyday consumer goods will remain open.

Working from home is now once again mandatory where possible

Private gatherings are restricted to 5 people

Restaurants, sports and leisure facilities and cultural centres will remain closed until the 28th of February

An extension of financial government aid has been announced

Masks should be worn in proximity of others

Read up on some more information on Swissinfo here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

