Father Christmas has come to Town

The Nyon Christmas market is now in full swing and this year there is a “Village du Père Noël” in the Place du Château.

Father Christmas and Mother Christmas have been paying a visit to children inside the tent in the centre of the square and rumour has it they will be back again on Friday 20th from 18:00 – 19:00, Saturday 21st 14:00-16:00, Sunday 22nd 11:00-16:00, Monday 23rd from 18:00-20.00

Photo below – The “Sapin Solidaire” Solidarity Tree to help the underprivileged children of Nyon and surrounding area.

Volunteers have confidentially collected the wishes of these children which are then transferred to cards hung on the branches of a Christmas tree. Everyone wishing to purchase a gift is invited to remove one of the cards, to buy the gift (maximum 40 francs) and to deposit it in the shed (near the tree). The presents will then be given to families between December 23rd and 24th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

