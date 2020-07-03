Fantastic summer activities in the Nyon area!

This year is the opportunity to spend the summer in our beautiful area and enjoy the variety of activities available in this region.

Despite most of the festivals being canceled (they will be sadly missed), we are privileged to have access to so many beautiful outdoor places well worth visiting.

Christian Bronsil, on behalf of Living in Nyon has made a selection of activities organised in the region this summer (or almost – considering the capricious Swiss weather).

L’été à la falaise in Gland – from July 6th to August 21st

A variety of free activities, from Yoga classes to Capoeira initiations are organised on by the lake in Gland. You do need to subscribe to them so head over to their site for more information and join in the fun!

Festival Rive Jazzy 2020 – every Thursday to Sunday from July 9th to August 8th

Enjoy the evenings listening to a variety of Jazz concerts in 6 different locations in Nyon Plage des Trois Jetées, La Nautique, Place de Savoie, Fontaine Maître Jacques, Place du Molard, O’ Les Terrasses. For more information, visit the website

Guided Family walks in the vineyards – on July 11th and August 15th

Departing from the post office in Begnins, a local guide walks you through the vineyards, the history and the wine production process.

Discover what secrets lie behind the large concrete blocks called “Les Toblerones“, enjoy the view of the French Alps and Lake Geneva. Activities for children are also on the program. In order to end this ride in style, the Domaine Dutruy in Luins offers you a tasting of 3 wines as well as 3 apple juices for the children. Tasting activities for all! Prices and booking are available here.

Children activities at the Ephemeral garden in Perdtemps – All summer

From cooking classes to a movie projection, many activities will take place in this lovely temporary garden-in Perdtemps

In case of bad weather, the activities will be relocated indoors. Register for the activities: cohesionsociale@nyon.ch.

Wild Plants: From Harvesting to tasting in St-Georges – July 26th and August 19th

Discover wild plants with unknown virtues guided by professionals. On the menu, pick plants and prepare a 100% fresh snack! More information here.

Guided Tour through time in Nyon! Based on the story of Alix and the Helvetians – September 25th

Discover the ancient Roman city of Nyon and its history!

Julius Caesar, the famous Roman conqueror, imposed himself on the Helvetians during the Gallic Wars and decided to found the Colonia Iulia Equestris in Nyon.

Wind your way through the narrow streets and discover the traces of the passage of the Romans in Nyon. Visit the different sites and learn more about the comic strip “Les voyages d’Alix – Les Helvètes”. Prices and registration

We hope you enjoy our selection for you and we would love to hear about your experience, please do share them with us!

Have a wonderful start to the summer!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

