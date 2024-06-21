Fancy joining a group French program this summer?

Tired of ready made French programs where you feel spoon-fed and you never work on what you really need? You gotta try Prêt à Parler’s Summer Intensive Online Group Program!

Thank you to Isabelle Nicolas for providing us with the information!

Discover a wholesome experience where learning French is not only about grammar, spelling, and vocab, but also the pleasure of speaking and better integrating the Swiss French culture in your daily life.

Prêt à Parler’s Super Profs are all multilingual native French speakers who have lived in various countries like you, so they understand the challenges of learning a new language while making a living abroad. They will give you the right tools to feel more comfortable in your everyday French situations as an expat in Switzerland!

How to know if small group coaching is the right solution for me to make progress in French?

It is indeed if:

– You enjoy working in small groups (4 participants max), discussing useful daily life topics, and learning with and from other learners.

– You want to learn how to express your opinion, improve your listening skills, and feel more comfortable with small talk.

– You would like to reinforce and develop your vocabulary, grammar, comprehension, and writing skills.

– You have a busy schedule and must use your time efficiently to improve your French language skills.

– You have a limited budget and cannot afford private lessons yet.





Why Should You Choose Prêt à Parler’s Online Group French Lessons on Zoom?

– Their Super Prof adapts to what is most useful for you — don’t hesitate to send them your special requests;

– The topics of this program will be VERY helpful for those preparing for the fide test;

– All sessions are recorded and can be viewed any time after the lessons in your client portal (Very useful to improve your pronunciation!)

– The sessions take place in the evening during the week (6-8 pm for A2 and B1) or on Saturdays (9 AM-12 PM for A1) to accommodate busy professionals and parents.

The registration period is open until 26 June. Click here to learn more about this great offer and to secure your spot!

Make the most of your summer and get to level A1, A2 or B1 with Prêt à Parler!

