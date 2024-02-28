Explore Nyon’s Hiking Trails with the Nyon:Guide App

If you’re new to the region, a hiking enthusiast, or simply eager to explore the area with friends and family, the La Côte Tourism Office app Nyon:Guide is your perfect companion. The app is free and available to download on the Apple and Play Store with an option to work offline to save you from roaming charges. It is also available in French, English and German.

Hikes

Discover the most captivating hikes in the Nyon region with this user-friendly app. From the Tour de la Dole and City Tour of Nyon to a Vineyard walk in Vinzel and a Mountainbike circuit from St. Cergue to La Givrine, there are numerous scenic guided hikes to choose from.

Each trail is rated based on distance, duration, elevation, and difficulty. The app provides information on whether the trail is suitable for families with young children, running, bikes, buggy, or wheelchair access.

City of Nyon Tour

Living in Nyon took the City of Nyon guided tour (of course) to see just how easy it was to use. The tour itself is a great one to either discover or rediscover Nyon. It is 1-1.5 hours but if you add in a stop for coffee, lunch or an apéro down by the lake, you could easily turn it into a full day’s adventure.

Once you press Let’s Start in the app, Google Maps will guide you to the starting point which for this tour is the La Cote Tourisme Office, just next to the Nyon Library and opposite the Perdtemps Car Park. The app can be used offline as well for those not wanting to use their phone data. Simply load the walk using Wi-Fi before you head out. Then simply follow the blue dot down the marked route.

Places of Interest

During the tour, the app identifies points of interest with detailed descriptions of landmarks and their history, serving as your personal tour guide! From the Château de Nyon to Julius Caesar, the route weaves through the town, down to the lakeside, and back up to the starting point at Perdtemps Car Park.

For those outside Nyon, the Perdtemps Car Park is an excellent starting point, conveniently located near the train station. The app’s Places of Interest feature provides brief histories at multiple stops along the way, offering a comprehensive experience

After a successful city tour, we look forward to exploring other hikes available on the app—a fantastic tool for nature enthusiasts seeking guidance in the region.

Find out more information on the app here.

Read our previous article Everything you need to know about the Nyon Tourism Office for more information on the fantastic work they do for the region.