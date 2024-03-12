Explore Eco-Awareness at The Green Film Festival 2024 in Nyon

The eye-opening experience at the Green Film Festival Festival du Film Vert is returning to Nyon this Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th March, 2024. The eye-opening festival promises to shed light on crucial environmental issues through a series of captivating documentaries and interactive discussions.

From the dangers of deep-sea mining to the challenges faced by local farmers due to climate change, each film offers valuable insights into our connection with nature. “Deep Rising,” is a revealing exploration of the impacts of deep-sea mining, and “Living,” a stunning journey through our region’s rich biodiversity.

There will be engaging conversations with experts and activists delving into topics like eco-anxiety and the quest for eco-awareness. From inspiring tales of grassroots environmentalism to heartwarming stories of reconnecting with the natural world, this Festival has something for everyone.

Be a part of the green movement. Check out www.festivaldufilmvert.ch for the full schedule and ticket information.