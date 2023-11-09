Explore Château de Prangins: From Winter Gardening Tips to the Swiss Press Photo 23 Exhibition

Get ready to spruce up your winter garden routine this Sunday at the Château de Prangins, as the garden curator Stéphane Repas Mendes, dishes out invaluable gardening advice in two engaging guided tours. From soil cover to stubborn weed remedies, the tours are filled with practical insights and expert guidance.

Offering tips and the steps for preparing your vegetable garden before the winter break.

Topics covered:

Gardening

Soil cover

Composting

Protection

Pruning

Sunday 12th November 2023 11:00 – 12:00

Ticket Price is 10CHF or is included in the Entry Price

Answering questions like:

How deep should you sow your beet seeds?

How to get rid of a stubborn weed?

And giving you practical advice related to the season.

Sunday 12th November 2023 12:15 – 12:45

Ticket Price is 10CHF or is included in the Entry Price

Coming Next Week Swiss Press Photo 23

Step into the captivating world of the Swiss Press Photo 23 at Château de Prangins, showcasing where the lens captured the essence of the year 2022. This compelling exhibition features 130 poignant images, spotlighting the most significant moments captured by both international and national press photographers including the war on Ukraine, Climate Change and societal subjects such as undeclared agricultural workers.

Running from 17th November 2023 until 25th February 2024

Read more about the Swiss National Museum, Château de Prangins and all they have to offer in our previous article.