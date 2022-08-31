Experience the world of Italian Baroque Music at the Château de Prangins.

Prangins Baroque – September 4th – 11th 2022.

A whole week of events for you all centred around Italian Baroque Music. 13 young artists of musicians and singers have been selected to train with an elite artistic team. The week will end with the young artists and their mentors performing together and presenting their work at two concerts in the beautiful courtyard of the Château de Prangins.

The audience will be able to enjoy the masterpieces of Italian baroque composers such as Alessandro and Domenico Scarlatti, Archangelo Corelli, Agostino Steffani and Antonio Vivaldi in a historical environment of the baroque period! .

They are also opening their doors to the public to watch these artists at work. You can go and see the young musicians as they research and experiment at various workshops, including a Harpsichord, Vocal and Baroque Dance Workshop. For the full programme and list of all the artists participating click here.

The concerts will be held Saturday 10th September and Sunday 11th September 2022.

Admission is free to the concerts but you must reserve your spot. You can do that here.

Admission to the workshops is free and does not require a reservation.

For more general information about the Château de Prangins, read our previous article here