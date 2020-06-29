Thanks to Hester Macdonald of HM Garden Design for once again providing us with insights on the rose competition organised by Les Amis de la rose de Nyon. Details below.

Everything’s coming up roses in Nyon!

Last week, Nyon hosted a landmark event in the world of roses, a completely pesticide and treatment-free new rose competition. Despite the torrential rain of the previous week, the roses stood up well to the scrutiny of the international and permanent juries.

The competition was organised by Les Amis de la rose de Nyon, the Société Romande des Amis de la Rose and the Espaces verts et Fôrets of Nyon, with the support of the World Federation of Roses.

The first batch of 88 roses, from 27 different producers, were planted in spring 2019 in the perfect location, at the Service des Espaces Verts, on the Avenue de Bois-Bougy, in Nyon.

The roses were planted directly into the ground, within their neatly numbered frames, and the team managing them gave them compost and water, and weeded around them by hand. The progress of the roses has been carefully checked and marked by the permanent jury, a group of professionals and specialists who met regularly over the year, to get the best idea of how the roses were performing in this brand new competition.

Their marks and those of the international jury, who visited the roses on the 20th of June, were combined to give the final marks for all the roses in the competition.

The results were astonishing. There were dozens of gold and silver medals awarded, a number of “certificates of Merit”, a perfume prize, and the Rose d’Or, for the rose that gained the highest points overall.

All the participants, including Mme Fabienne Freymond Cantone, the municipal responsible for the service des Espaces Verts for the Ville de Nyon, declared themselves delighted, and underlined the importance of the team who looked after the roses so beautifully.

The roses will be accessible to the public on four Open Days later this summer. There will be experts on hand to answer your questions about the competition and roses in general, as well as the plans for 2021 and beyond.

Dates for Open Days

Friday 31 July 16h-19h

Saturday 1 August 10h-13h

Friday 28 August 16h-19h

Saturday 29 August 10h-13h

Pass by and have a look at these beautiful flowers yourself this summer!

