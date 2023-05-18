Everybody needs good neighbours!

Friday 26th May 2023 is La Fête des Voisin.e.s – Neighbours Day!

Running since 2006, the official neighbours day for Nyon was set up to promote a sense of community and solidarity for those living in the same buildings or districts. It encourages us to get together over an apéro or Canadian buffet or whatever works for you and your neighbours. It is a perfect opportunity for building a harmonious and supportive community.

Many of us are still spending a majority of our time working from home or in our bubbles (hangover from the pandemic) with much of our interactions being through a screen. Let’s get face-to-face and connected again to what makes us feel great – a sense of community and belonging!

Nyon is a wonderful melting pot of different cultures and is home to over 143 nationalities with 40% of Nyons’s population being foreigners. Neighbours Day is an ‘official’ time for people to come together in a fun and relaxed way. Perhaps also to bridge any gaps that may exist between them for whatever the reason – cultural, physical or generational. Having good relationships with your neighbours, old and new, can help foster friendlier and safer communities for us all.

The Ville de Nyon who run so many brilliant initiatives, offer participants free branded posters, flyers, invitation cards, cups and more goodies. They can provide benches and tables for free (depending on demand and availability) and will also takes care of their transport. You can contact them for more information, registration and ordering of equipment at lafetedesvoisins@nyon.ch or on 022 316 40 00.

So happy neighbours day – it doesn’t have to be just for one day out of the year but it is a good start!