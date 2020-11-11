Enhance your communication skills at Toastmasters Nyon

Toastmasters is an organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Nyon has a fantastic anglophone club of its own where its members challenge and inspire each other to become better all-round communicators.

It provides an opportunity to improve public speaking skills, communication styles as well as overcome stage fright or simply improving your English skills for some. It fosters learning, self-discovery, and personal growth in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. Have a look at the facebook group to get an impression.

Every meeting is held in high spirits and allows for its members and guests to test out new ideas, receive valuable feedback and have a whole lot of fun. This really is thanks to the challenging and supportive environment that facilitates learning and developing skills.

The club is made up of a vibrant set of international and local members from all walks of life. The large mix of professional backgrounds from the corporate business world to entrepreneurs to people simply looking for an inspiring way to meet others. This mix always provides for interesting presentations and diverse points of view.

Come and visit us!

Meetings are held virtually (due to the pandemic) every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month and you are welcome to attend as a guest! The next meetings are on Wednesday the 11th and the 25th of November and start at 19:30. Please contact Mandy (yes me again) as I am currently the VP of membership at the club. I will happily send you the link to join our next meeting.





