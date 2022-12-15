En Mouv’Nyon – Nyon’s multi-sport subscription is back for a second year.

After the success of En Mouv’Nyon, the Ville de Nyon is renewing this offer of a comprehensive sports program for a second year.

What is it?

A quarterly subscription

50CHF for nyonnais

60CHF for non-nyonnais

All adults (18+) are welcome, at all levels of fitness to participate in over 95 sports sessions from Monday 9th January until Friday 31st March, 2023

Pilates, cross-training, aqua-gym, Latin dance, Nordic walking, body toning, yoga, zumba are all on offer. There are also introduction classes to various martial-arts including boxing and self-defense.

Classes are held throughout the day so there is sure to be a time that suits you and your lifestyle. It’s a great way to try a new sport and find out what you like, without having to commit to a lengthy subscription.

See the program of activities here.

Click here for more information or email sport@nyon.ch. To register click here.