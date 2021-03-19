Easter camps at TechSpark in Lausanne and Geneva

If you want your child to think, create, and develop curiosity for what is powering the future and engage in digital learning made simple, this camp is for you – awarded “most innovative education specialist” in Switzerland by Corporate Live Wire UK.

“My sons definitely enjoyed the camps because they wanted to go back again and again. As parents, we enjoyed the open-door sessions on the last day”

Alison Bewick, Nestlé Vevey*

Semi-private classes of 3-5 students. Suitable for children from 11 to 18 years old.

From Tuesday 6 to Friday 9 April from 09:30 to 15:00

Price range: CHF 699 – CHF 799

