Documentary Film Festival in Nyon 7-17th April 2022

It’s great to see the banners and promotional publicity for Visions du Réel going up around Nyon. This is a prestigious documentary film festival and is a key fixture in the international film festival circuit.

There is often a preconception that this festival is just for the professionals and whilst it’s true that over the course of the 10 days many filmmakers, directors and TV representatives land in town, the festival is definitely open to the general public. Many films are shown in English or are subtitled in English. The world truly comes to Nyon’s doorstep through the medium of film.

The festival takes place across venues across Nyon and in Gland, and there is usually a buzz around the festival hub at the Place du Réel (just behind the Place Perdtemps car park) where a temporary bar is set up.

Over the years (this is Catherine writing here, the former editor!), I have seen some truly great documentaries, some funny, some moving, some thought-provoking and there have been some superb discussions with directors after the films. We have also written many reviews of the films on this site.

Check this year’s festival programme out here and we will be back later with more on Visions du Réel.