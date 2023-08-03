Docs away and want to skip the emergency room? The Medical Clinic in Nyon has you covered.

For most of us summertime means holidays and this is the same for our medical professionals too. But what happens when an unexpected medical issue comes up that we would normally see our doctor for? We do really need someone to take a look at us or our children but it’s also not as urgent for us to make a visit to Urgences at Nyon Hospital if we can help it.

The answer lies in the CMC Nyon – The Medical and Surgical Clinic. Located next to the post office and just behind the train station. Head up to the 3rd floor, with or without calling ahead for an appointment and the receptionist will take your details (don’t forget your insurance card). Once there, you will be taken in for an initial assessment and then wait for the doctor to see you.

I popped in last week at around 16:00 for a last minute issue that needed some attention. I tried to get an appointment with my doctor but they were on holiday and I did not think it was serious enough to go up to the hospital to wait in emergency for hours. The receptionist suggested I try the clinic so I headed there instead and I was in and out within an hour and a half with a prescription in hand and some peace of mind.

CMC Nyon – 9 Rue de la Morâche, Nyon.

Monday – Friday 07:30 – 18:30

Weekend and Public Holidays – 10:00 – 17:00

You can also make an appointment with one of their consultants ranging from Pediatrics to Endocrine Surgery from Monday – Friday all year round. See their website for full details.