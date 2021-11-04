Diwali, The Festival of Lights

This region is home to many culturally rich and diverse communities; embracing and learning about other cultures brings us together and we have many associations representing the different nationalities living here. One of which is the Indian diaspora.

For the millions of Indians living away from India, celebrating Diwali is a way to stay connected to their roots. With the pandemic leaving many of us separated from our families, it is important now more than ever to keep the traditions alive.

Today, many are celebrating the Hindu Festival of Diwali or Deepawali, meaning ‘row of lights’, all over the world. A five day celebration symbolising the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali marks the start of a new Hindu Calendar year – not unlike Christmas and the calendar reset of New Year in the Western World. Significant in Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism and also with non-Hindus, it is the biggest and most auspicious Festival in India.

As with most global celebrations, food plays a major role. Coming together with friends and family to share delicious, home cooked meals and sweet treats make up a huge part of the festivities. Lighting up homes with diyas (oil lamps) and candles, making colourful rangolis, performing rituals, exchanging gifts and not forgetting the biggest part, the huge displays of fireworks!

Living in Nyon wish all our readers who are celebrating today a Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year “Sal Mubarak!”, spreading happiness and good health to all.

The Indian Association Geneva is hosting an event Namaste Geneva 2021 on Saturday 13th November. Click here for details on their packed program showcasing the rich culture of India with artists from Switzerland, The US and India.