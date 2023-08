The 46th Edition of the Brocante is happening the weekend of the 26th and 27th August down at the Rive in Nyon. You can uncover some hidden gems whilst enjoying stunning views of Lac Léman. A great day out for everyone!

Opening hours are:

Saturday 26th August : 09:30 – 20:00

Sunday 27th August : 09:30 – 18:00