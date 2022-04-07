Did you move to Switzerland for love? Let us find out more.

Did you move to Switzerland for love? Or follow a spouse or partner who had a job here? Well Erica Chew Howard, a psychologist at ZHAW, School of Applied Psychology in Zürich wants to know more!

Erica is also a PhD-student at the University of Basel, Division of Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy. A daughter and a spouse of people who moved to Switzerland for a relationship, Erica is a mom of three bi-national children.

As part of her thesis she is carrying out a study entitled Migrating for Love and is looking for English speaking people who came to Switzerland for a partner, to participate in an anonymous survey for her PhD-project. She is looking for people who would fit the profile below to fill in her survey and conduct her research.

The main reason for moving to Switzerland was for a partner or spouse whose home country or country of residence is or was Switzerland.

OR for a partner or spouse who relocated internationally to Switzerland for employment or education.

The main goal of the study Migrating for Love is to:

Examine how migrating partners are adapting to living in Switzerland.

The challenges migrating partners may face, such as finding paid employment and the feeling of being discriminated against.

The role personal resources play.

The development of a sense of belonging to Switzerland.

The survey is anonymous and takes about 10 minutes to complete. All participants also have the choice to be entered into a draw at the end to win an iPad!

Read more about the project here and to access the survey click here. If you have any questions email Erica directly at erica.chew@zhaw.ch

Living in Nyon will be publishing Erica’s findings in early 2023 from the survey once it’s complete!