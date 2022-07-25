Days 3,4 & 5 pass by at Paléo with an Angel, a Snake and some Peace, Love and Harmony.

Ambiance, Paléo Festival Nyon 2022 — © Paléo / Laurent Reichenbach

The last three days have passed by in a whirlwind of reggae, hard techno, french rap and pop. Here are a few highlights of acts and moments that stood out for me from Paléo Festival days 3, 4 and 5.

Each night drew in a different crowd but one thing they all had in common, they were ready to party!

Thursday

The train in the late evening up to the site on Thursday is cool and quiet. The crowd at the Grande Scène are singing along to iconic, mainly contemporary folk artist, Francis Cabrel. They know all the words and it is a special moment listening to thousands of voices in unison.

Ami Yèrèwolo, the female Malian rapper is in Le Dôme and has great energy and a strong presence on stage. She also brings up two ladies to join her dancing on the stage and the crowd goes wild for them!

Ami Yèrèwolo

Some Dancehall vibes on the Véga stage with Blaiz Fayah and his DJ who got everyone in the mood and running to the stage blasting out some classic dancehall tracks to hot things up before Blaiz Fayah and his dancers come on.

Angèle had people rushing for a spot, there was hardly any space to move in front of the Grande Scène and a warning of a crowded concert on the screen. A lovely moment was Britney Spears’ Hit Me Baby One More Time playing five minutes before and on the screens the camera sweeps through the audience. Lots of delighted, young girls on shoulders and women with friends – sweet to watch their faces light up when they realise they are on the big screen. Then, the long awaited return of super pop sensation Angèle – Bonsoir Paléo!

Friday

Welcomed in by GARGÄNTUA on the Belleville stage

There is an air of excited anticipation for Parisian rap due brothers PNL (Peace ‘N’ Lovés). A strong breeze in the air to match the strong bass and cool stage graphics. Phones are out at the ready, lit up, ready to capture the first moments of their act.

22:00 Some drops of rain and lightning in the horizon so a quick planchette of meat and cheese at the Bar du Chardonnay in the Village du Monde with music in the background coming from the Dôme.

It’s midnight and suddenly the Grande Scène has turned into a massive rave with DJ Snake, commandeering the crowd with faites du bruit! (make some noise!) and we really do. Incredible show, definitely one of my favourite acts of the week!

After DJ Snake, everyone is in the party mood and rush over to the Véga stage to catch SCH to continue the good vibes.

Time to head home but not before catching a bit of Makoto San in the Club Tent doing their own style of techno with percussions and bamboo.

01:52 Still trying to leave but the Belleville area is doing what it does best – pulls you in. Big surprise of the night for me was Billx – track after track kept us wanting to stay and dance, making it hard to leave. Switching from soft intros to hard techno beats, a hypnotizing combo that kept us there a lot longer than we had planned. Worth it!

Saturday

French Rap was on the main stage agenda today. While Ninho tears up the Grande Scène Stage, Meta and the Cornerstones are on at the Dôme. The crowd reaches all the way outside the tent as people are singing along, relaxing and enjoying the sweet reggae music while he sends out his message of peace, love and harmony to all. Joined by two artists from Senegal who now live in Switzerland, they were very happy to be reunited on the Paléo stage.

Quick pit stop at The Voyageur in the Village du Mode – a great place to enjoy a beer from around the world as you chill in between acts. At 23:00 there are still long food lines as people are making the most of weekend.

23:47 Another mad scramble to meet up with friends, get the drinks in and find a good spot before the main act comes on and it’s super popular French rap artist, OrelSan.